Ameerpet tops the ‘hot’ spot list again

Hyderabad: After yielding the top slot on the list of hot spots to locations such as Madhapur and Pashamylaram in last couple of days, Ameerpet was back with the highest recorded temperature in city on Wednesday.

As the city continued to reel under the heat wave conditions, Ameerpet on Wednesday logged a temperature of 43.7 degree Celsius. There was no respite from the soaring heat across the city with most locations having the mercury rising close to 43 degree Celsius and in some places crossing the 43 degree Celsius mark.

According to the automatic weather stations of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Ameerpet on the highest day temperatures chart for the city was followed by Viratnagar (43.4 degree Celsius), Nampally (43 degree Celsius) and Pashamylaram (42.9 degree Celsius).