American India Foundation empowers over 20 lakh kids

Hyderabad: The leadership team of American India Foundation (AIF), formed by business leaders from the Indian community in 2001, visited their education and livelihood programmes in the city on Tuesday.

During their visit, the AIF board members met school students and teachers under the Digital Equalizer programme, which is meant to improvise government schools through technology. So far, AIF has empowered 20,80,082 children across the country under Digital Equalizer, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishant Pandey, CEO, AIF, said the foundation had brought together NGOs, corporates, State governments to contribute to building an India where all got access to affordable education, healthcare and livelihood opportunities and realise their full potential.