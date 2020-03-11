American Telugu Association celebrates Women’s Day in New Jersey

By | Published: 12:41 pm

New Jersey: The American Telugu Association (ATA) celebrated Women’s Day at Royal Albert’s Palace, New Jersey on a grand scale on Sunday. The event was attended by more than 350 women from all walks of life.

Tammy Murphy (First lady of New Jersey) was the chief guest. Along with the First Lady of NJ, Tracy Armstrong (Attorney at Law) and Dr. Indu Gopal (Physician) were the guest speakers for the event.

The celebrations started with the traditional lamp lighting by ATA leadership, chief guest and guest speakers followed by welcome statement by ATA President Paramesh Bheemreddy and Smt. Indira Reddy, Women’s Committee Chair.

First lady of NJ Tammy Murphy addressed the gathering and talked about Women Empowerment and also about Indian community in NJ helping hand to hand in several NJ community activities.

Tracy Armstrong talked about Equal Rights and Interpretation of Law. Dr. Indu Gopal also addressed the gathering and thanked the organisers for giving them the opportunity.

Following the addressal, Tammy Murphy, Tracy Armstrong and Dr. Indu Gopal were felicitated by the ATA team on the occassion of Women’s Day.

ATA President Parmesh Bheemreddy addressed the gathering and spoke about the organisation, its values and services to the community and upcoming American Telugu Convention in LA. He also talked about ATA Women’s Day tag line for this year #EachforEqual.

The event was coordinated by ATA Regional Director Ravinder Gudur and Regional Co-ordinators Praveen Ala, Shivani Aitha and Vijaya Nadella and was supported by Local ATA Board of trustees, standing committee chairs and all other ATA local leaders.

ATA local and national leadership was present in full strength to support the event. President Parmesh Bheemreddy, former president Mr. Sudhakar Perkari, Treasurer Ravi Patlolla, Joint Secretary Sharath Vemula, Trustees Srini Dargula, Raghuveer Reddy, Parashuram Pinnapureddy, Vinod Kodur, Vijay Kundur, Srikanth Gudipati , Social Media Chair Vilas Jambula, Regional Advisors Ramesh Maganti, Raj Chilumula, Business Committee Chair Suresh Reddy, Ram Vemula attended the event.

Also, several other prominent Telugu leaders from NJ attended the event in large numbers.

The organising women team comprising of Nandini Dargula,Swarna Bheemreddy, Dr Vasantha Perikari, Archana Vemula, Shilpi Kundur and others entertained the attendees with some fun interactive games. The local women exhibited their talents in singing and dances and several vendors showcased their items.

