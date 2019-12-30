Amid CAA row, BJP makes key appointments in Bengal, North-East

By | Published: 6:43 pm

New Delhi: Amid CAA row, the Bharatiya Janata Party has made some organisational changes in the eastern front. Party chief Amit Shah has made key appointments for Assam, Tripura, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh.

Phanindranath Sarmah has been appointed BJP’s state general secretary (Organisation) who will be responsible for both Assam and Tripura, the two BJP-ruled states.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Chakravathy has been appointed the state Joint General Secretary (Organisation) of West Bengal. This is the state the BJP is very keen on winning in the next Assembly election in 2021 and has made considerable inroads.

Anantha Narayana Mishra is also appointed the state Secretary (Organisation) of Arunachal Pradesh.

While the BJP calls these as regular appointments, many feel they are done with an eye to manage the anti-CAA sentiments prevalent in the North-East and Bengal.