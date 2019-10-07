Amid job crisis, youth tastes success as a tenant farmer in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 12:58 am

Wanaparthy: While unemployment is on the rise in the country and self-employment the call of the day, more and more youngsters are coming up with innovative ideas and not hesitating to take risks to ensure they achieve their goals — even if it means becoming a tenant farmer.

S Jayaram (30), a resident of Khilla Ghanpur, completed his Teacher Training Certification after Intermediate. Born to farm labourers, who never owned land, he did not have firsthand experience in farming or any of its allied activities.

But, Jayaram took the plunge four years ago – he took 4 acres in Parvathapur village from a local landlord on lease at Rs 15,000 per acre. His initial idea was to start sericulture. He planted mulberry and applied for a silk worm shed through a government scheme. Unfortunately, till date the shed has not been sanctioned.

His immediate workaround was to go for raising country chicken. In the farm, he made some makeshift sheds from inexpensive items and started raising 300 chicks. After enduring initial losses due to birds dying of disease, marketing and other factors, after three years of hard work he was able to taste success.

Jayaram presently has a running stock of 500 birds on any given day. He raises Assil (country chicken breed from Tamil Nadu), DP (country chicken from Maharashtra), Kadaknath (native of Jharkhand), turkey and local country chicken.

His business model is to keep the produce simple, at the same time make use of all available opportunities in marketing his and others’ livestock. Jayaram does not depend on chicken centres to get a good rate for his produce. Instead, he focuses on local weekly markets (santha) held in villages, where he sells most of his livestock. He supplies to chicken centres and found vendors who begin approaching him couple of days before Sunday.

Apart from selling his own country birds, he also works on corp-2-corp, with the main company supplying them from Tamil Nadu, and makes a good commission on the sales he does. He uses the same technique by engaging sub-vendors in rural areas to take care of the marketing part.

This way, Jayaram keeps in touch with the primary supplier and also with the marketing agents who deal with buyers directly. He also offers chicks on buy-back method to prospective customers, apart from selling eggs of the healthy and rare birds he raises.

Today, the 30-year-old is a confident poultry businessman who does not shy away from taking risks. He ensures round-the-clock care for his birds. On the morning of October 3, he was busy clearing the feed in one of the makeshift sheds, which got wet after the previous night’s rain. He wanted to keep birds from contracting disease.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Jayaram said it is always good for anyone to start small (with 100 chicks) while entering the poultry business, instead of putting heavy investment. “It is a fact that birds die of diseases even if all vaccines and medicines are given. One must be prepared to face the worst, but starting small would give them time to learn the intricacies of the trade,” he said.

It is preferable to directly sell to customers instead of going through middlemen or chicken shops (though the latter are also marketing channels, which could be explored), he said. Also, it is good to grow birds closer to the sheds instead of getting them from far away distances. Jayaram stressed that remote management of poultry would only cause heavy losses and that 24×7 monitoring is required to run a poultry business successfully.

He is also cultivating paddy in 5 acres owned by his landlord and would be able to keep 2/3rd of the produce. When asked how the State government could help young farmers like him, he said speedy processing and incentives for those going for farming and its allied sectors was necessary. Schemes likes Rythu Bandhu was required to encourage tenant farmers like him to take up farming and rearing livestock. For this, he said giving Loan Eligibility Cards (LEC) to tenant farmers was a necessity to get subsidy and bank loans.

