Amid pristine nature lies a sanctuary

Published: 12:34 am 7:54 pm

Do you love to spend a vacation by watching the natural habitats of wild animals along with a view of different migratory and native birds? Then, you need to plan your weekend to Kawal Wildlife Sanctuary. A visit to this secluded animal kingdom will not just allow you to watch the animals sprawling under the sun or the migratory birds coming from various parts; it also offers you a pleasant view of wildlife and makes you experience one of the best wildlife safaris in the State.

In fact, Telangana is blessed with wildlife sanctuaries where one can watch the varied species of animals and birds, along with lush greenery and plenty of flora and fauna, which can add charm to your wildlife tours.

In their natural habitat

Being one of the important wildlife sanctuaries in the State, Kawal sanctuary houses various animals and several varieties of flora and fauna where you can get a glimpse of wild animals in their natural habitat. Even Government of India declared Kawal Wildlife Sanctuary as Tiger Reserve in 2012. This oldest sanctuary in the State northern Telangana region which is catchment for the rivers Godavari and Kadam, which flow towards the south of the sanctuary is a must see place in your lifetime.

With dense pristine areas free of human disturbance, the sanctuary is one of the richest teak forests in the State and gives you a picturesque view of retreat. Every corner of this sanctuary is filled with adventure and thrill lets you visit again and again.

A large number of tourists visit wildlife sanctuary to experience the thrills amidst wild beasts of the region. It is a dry and dense forest with teak, bamboo and many other varieties of trees. The animal kingdom tells us about the untouched and uninhabited regions where animals thrive in harmony.

What you can find…

Though the forest comes alive after rains in monsoon and makes it bliss, winter is the perfect season to visit the sanctuary. It houses several species of animals, including Cheetal, Sambar, Barking Deer, Nilgai, Sloth Bear, Indian Bison, Panther and Tiger.

As it is a very thick green forest, a safari goes in the very narrow paths, make you feel as if you are in deep jungle. With tall trees and in between small ponds, the sanctuary gives you memorable experience on your visit.

The forests consist of large population of Tigers, Gaur, Sambar, Leopards, Wolf, the Barking Deer, Cheetah, Chowsingha, Sloth Bear, Nilgai and Hyena where they live in the dense forest while Crocodiles, Pythons, Cobras, Monitor Lizards and Tortoise are often found near the water body inside the sanctuary.

Often, during a Jungle Safari, tourists can spot them going about their business. A large variety of birds can also be found here. Officials have documented about 250 different species of birds living inside the sanctuary.

How to reach

The reserve situated in Jannaram mandal is round 260 kilometres away from Hyderabad and 50 kilometres away from Mancherial district. There are a few buses that ply between Hyderabad and Mancherial district.

From Mancherial, tourists need to hire a taxi, which is another 60 km. So, it is advisable to hire a vehicle or go by own vehicle which would take around five hours from Hyderabad to the reserve.

The Kawal Wildlife Sanctuary is open for public from 6 am to 7 pm. Do not missing morning hours as you could listen to birds chirping and noises from animals in the midst of tedious reserve.

How to plan your trip

The animals tend to come out to open areas during colder months. So, it is better to visit Kawal sanctuary during November to February. The best way to visit will be to come in the evening, stay for a night and go around the sanctuary the next day. If tired, you can always stay back and start early next morning.

Accommodation is also available here at the forest guest house to enable tourists to experience the charm of pristine nature. Haritha Hotel, Jannaram, is also very popular for accommodation among tourists as it offers quality food to tourists. Moreover, this resort is close to a breath-taking waterfall which is an experience to remember.

