Amidst lockdown, Kerala family travels to Hyderabad for daughter’s treatment

Hyderabad: Amidst countrywide lockdown, a family from Kerala has managed to reach LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad for continuing the treatment cycle for their daughter Anvitha, a 21-month-old toddler who is receiving treatment for eye cancer at LVPEI.

For the past 18 months, the young girl from Kerala is undergoing chemotherapy for Retinoblastoma at LVPEI. The young girl’s family was supposed to reach LVPEI from Kerala when the lockdown was announced.

With no alternatives available to travel, her parents Vineeth Vijayan and Gopika took to social media to share their plight. The huge response from general public attracted attention from Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, who entrusted Kerala Health Minister, KK Shailaja with the task of ensuring that the family received transport facility to Hyderabad. The Kerala government ensured that the family moved the toddler to Hyderabad and back in the same ambulance.

“Help poured in from every corner. What was truly moving was when my wife received a call from our Health Minister KK Shailaja just within a day of my post on Facebook,” said Vineeth Vijayan, an electrician hailing from Alappuzha.

Anvitha’s family reached LVPEI on Tuesday and underwent the needed treatment. “What is also commendable is the commitment of her parents because they did not let the lockdown delay her treatment,” says Dr Swathi Kaliki, Head of Eye Cancer Services, LVPEI.

The parents pointed out that they were desperate for treatment. “We were distressed because if we miss this visit, then the entire treatment taken so far would go in vain,” said Vineeth and Gopika.

