Amirali Hirani makes the cut

Amirali Hirani of Swag4Hair salon, took home the TIGI Backstage Heroes Season 2 title by winning in the Upfront category at the recently concluded contest. His bold interpretation of the theme “Gender Equality” brought alive in a razor-sharp undercut with vibrant pink hair impressed the judges and audience alike.

The Upfront category tests contestants’ skill and creativity in short haircut and styling.Deemed to be India’s ultimate hairstyling challenge, TIGI Backstage Heroes provides a platform for hairdressers across the country to pit their skills against the best in the business and come on top. Created ‘By the Hairdresser, For the Hairdresser’, the competition looks to discover new talent that will change the future of the hairscape in India.

In this season, 3000 plus hair stylists from across the country applied under six categories – comprising Copyright (colour), Powerplay (men’s cut and styling), Serious Glamour and Queen for a Day (long hair cut and styling), Masterpiece (upstyles) and Upfront (short haircut and style). The top 250 shortlisted contestants then went through a training programme, giving them an inside look at the latest cut, colour and style techniques.

The event was judged by a jury comprising Gen Itoh, TIGI creative director, prominent hairstylist Savio John Pereira; Mehernaaz Dhondy, Editor, Grazia and Andy Cheong, regional education director TIGI Copyright were also seen at the event.