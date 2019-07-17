Amish Tripathi brings Raavan alive

By | Published: 8:57 pm 9:25 pm

The Landmark store in Somajiguda witnessed a gripping narrative on one of the most complex characters in Hindu mythology: Raavan as renowned author Amish Tripathi met and greeted his loyal fans and avid readers.The author spoke about his recent book which also happens to be the third book in the ‘Ram Chandra’ series. Tripathi unravels the mystic aura of Raavan’s complex persona through a passionate narrative that keeps the readers hooked.

Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta is the third book in the ‘Ram Chandra’ series by Amish Tripathi. In a land struck with poverty and chaos, most suffer silently, few do not give a damn and few rebel. A teenage pirate, Raavan was courageous, cruel and wanted to conquer the world.

Raavan’s personality is a dichotomy caught between scholarly knowledge and brutal violence, and he never fails to intrigue. At times, he loved unconditionally. Sometimes, he killed without remorse. Raised by one of the illustrious sages, he was blessed with talents beyond all by the Gods. His talents were tested at the harshest times by fate.

Amish Tripathi’s latest book narrates the tale of one of the most accomplished yet complex men in the history of time: Raavan, King of Lanka. Witness the intriguing, violent yet passionate tale of Raavan, the villain who made us love revere our heroes more deeply.

One of the most sought-after writers in the mythological fiction genre in India, Amish Tripathi is known for his works like The Immortals of Meluha, The Oath of the Vayuputras, Sita: Warrior of Mithila. He was born and raised in Mumbai and is an alumni of St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and IIM Calcutta.