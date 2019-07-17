Amit bowls Khalsa to win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:24 pm

Hyderabad: Amit Kumar Singh bagged five wickets (5/57) as Khalsa team trounced Jai Bhagawathi by 329 runs in the HCA A2 Division Two-day league championship on Tuesday. In reply to Khalsa team’s 470/8 declared in 71 overs, Jai Bhagawathi team was shot out for 141 runs.

Brief scores: Khalsa 470/8decl in 71 overs bt Jai Bhagwathi 141 in 34.2 overs (Amit Kumar Singh 5/57, Ankur Kumar 3/70).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter