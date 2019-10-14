Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies in Haryana

By | Published: 10:17 am

New Delhi: A day after BJP released its manifesto for Haryana ahead of Assembly polls, party president Amit Shah will begin campaigning in the state. The Home Minister will address public rallies in Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar on Monday.

While Congress’ star campaigner Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Nuh. Congress had in its manifesto for the Haryana elections made a plethora of promises ranging from the farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance for graduates and postgraduates, one job in every family based on qualifications, 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs, free rides for women in Haryana Roadways among other.

While BJP in its manifesto titled ‘Mhare Sapno ka Haryana’ (my dreams of Haryana), released on Sunday, made host of promises promises ranging from launching Haryana start-up mission, constitution of a new ‘Yuva Vikas and Rozgar’ ministry and one All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), doubling of farmers’ income by 2022 and increase in pension.

In 2014 elections, BJP government came to power after the party won 47 out of a total of 90 seats in the Assembly elections, while the Congress was restricted to just 15 seats.

Polling in the state will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.