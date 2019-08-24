Amit Shah cuts trip to Hyderabad short

By | Published: 1:15 pm 2:54 pm

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the city to attend the passing out parade of IPS probationers at the Saradar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy, on Saturday cut short his visit and was rushing back to New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was in Chennai and was to proceed from there to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, also cut short his visit and rushed to New Delhi.

This follows the news of the passing away of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at AIIMS, New Delhi on Saturday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter