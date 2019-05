By | Published: 5:14 pm

New Delhi: The terms of Rajya Sabha MPs Amit Shah (Gujarat), Ravi Shankar Prasad (Bihar) and Kanimozhi (Tamil Nadu) ended on May 23, a notification from the Rajya Sabha said on Wednesday.

The three “ceased to be the Members of Rajya Sabha from the date of their being chosen as Members of Lok Sabha May 23,” the notification read.