Amit Shah takes stock of internal security situation

By | Published: 2:21 pm

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took stock of country’s internal security situation, continuing the tradition of regularly getting first-hand information from top security officials, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, officials said.

Shah was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation in the country by Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, besides others. Apart from the hinterland, the home minister was apprised of on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in border areas, an official said.

Holding a security review meeting regularly by the home minister has been a tradition since long and such a deliberation gives an overall impression on latest internal security situation of the country. While the secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), who also attends this meeting, gives an overview on India’s neighborhood, the director of the Intelligence Bureau briefs on internal intelligence inputs, the official said.

Getting first-hand information from top security brass is helpful for the home minister to articulate views and take policy decision, another official said.