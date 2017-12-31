Amitabh, Anupam wish Rajinikanth success

By | Published: 4:55 pm 5:05 pm

Mumbai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was on Sunday wished by actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher a successful journey as he announced plans to float a political party that would practice “spiritual politics”.

Amitabh, a close friend of Rajinkanth, tweeted: “My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human Rajinkanth announces his decision to enter politics. My best wishes to him for his success.”

Kabir Bedi said: “Wishing the great Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu’s greatest hope for cleaning up its political system, the greatest success.”

Actor Anupam Kher noted how on the last day of 2017 came the “biggest newsmaker of the year”: “Rajinikanth joins politics. Jai Ho.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of late former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, was also excited.

“He gave his heart and soul to his art form and people’s love made him Rajinikanth. I am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best and super success Sir,” he wrote.