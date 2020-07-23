Amitabh Bachchan denies news report claiming he is Covid-19 negative

By | Published: 6:10 pm

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday evening tweeted to refute a news reports claiming he has tested Covid-19 negative.

On his verified Twitter account, Big B shared a video clip of a TV news channel that claims “Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID” as “breaking news”.

“.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!” Big B tweeted on his official account, @SrBachchan.

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020



The Bollywood icon seems quite disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health. He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that reads: “That’s playing with someone’s privacy. Why do media play with people’s emotions? Take Care Sir Ji.”

That’s playing with someone’s privacy. Why do media play with people’s emotions? Take Care Sir Ji 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/9QrWz0n1Ye — Jasmine Jani ❤️EF (@JaniJasmine) July 23, 2020



Big B — along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya — is currently hospitalised with coronavirus infection.