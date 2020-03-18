Amitabh Bachchan gets a ‘Home Quarantined’ stamp on his hand

By | Published: 1:18 pm

Mumbai: Amid rising concern over coronavirus situation, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a picture of his hand with a ‘Home Quarantined’ stamp on it.

“T 3473 – Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected..,” he posted.

T 3473 – Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

Bachchan has been actively spreading the word on coronavirus on social media. He recently penned a poem and posted a video of his rendition of the same on Twitter.

T 3468 – Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

He also cancelled his weekly Sunday meeting with his fans at his residence.

Dilip Kumar, another Bollywood icon, on Monday said he is “completely under isolation” as a precautionary measure to avoid any infection due to the coronavirus outbreak.

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

The 97-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai municipal corporation on its Twitter handle thanked Bachchan for “spreading the word” on home quarantine.