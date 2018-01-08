Amitabh Bachchan says he was ‘privileged’ to work with Waheeda Rehman

By | Published: 1:51 pm

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he was extremely privileged to work with veteran actress Waheeda Rehman in “Adalat”.

“41 years of my film ‘Adalat’. Great times. Huge influence of ‘The GodFather’, and the passion of Narinder Bedi and the extreme privilege of working with Waheedaji,” Amitabh tweeted.

T 2585 – 41 years of my film ‘Adalat’ .. great times .. huge influence of The GodFather , and the passion of Narinder Bedi .. and the extreme priviledge of working with Waheeda Ji pic.twitter.com/0LYlQpAxj6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 7, 2018

Directed by Bedi, the film clocked 41 years of it’s release on Sunday.

It revolves around Dharma, a villager, who goes to Mumbai in order to lead a better life but things take an ugly turn when the police arrest him in connection with a criminal case.

The cine icon, 75, also tweeted about his film “Wazir”, which clocked two-years of it’s release in the Hindi filmdom.

“‘Wazir’ two years complete and the first film where I never leave a chair. And of course working with Farhaan, who was virtually born in front of me,” Amitabh tweeted on Sunday night.

T 2585 – ‘Wazir’ .. 2 years complete .. and the first film where I never leave a chair .. and of course working with Farhaan, who was virtually born in front of me .. pic.twitter.com/TS3Ro61bxQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 7, 2018

The film revolves around Daanish (Farhan Akhtar), a cop, who swears to seek revenge from terrorist, who killed his daughter. He finds a confidante in Pandit (Big B), an unassuming grand master, also mourning the loss of his daughter.

Currently, Big B has three films in his kitty — “102 Not Out”, “Thugs Of Hindostan” and “Brahmastra”.