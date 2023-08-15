Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023
Doyen of Indian football Habib passes away
Telangana Govt’s Rythu Bima scheme turns five
Inclusive growth is Telangana’s hallmark, says CM KCR
CM KCR slams Opposition for creating hurdles to development
Telangana has become torchbearer for nation, says KTR
Independence Day Celebrations In Telangana | CM KCR At Golconda Fort | Telangana Today
Telangana makes strides in realm of Artificial Intelligence, rises as global AI powerhouse
Farm loans upto Rs 99,999 to be cleared in next 45 days; CM KCR releases Rs 5,809.78 crore
Congress, BJP should declare contributions to Telangana before seeking votes, says KTR
Karimnagar cable bridge decked up ‘Weekend Masti’ on Independence Day
Indira Park-VST steel flyover set to be launched in coming days
‘100 Lies of BJP’ booklet and CD released by KTR
Film Starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar Titled ‘Operation Valentine’
Krafton India collaborates with JioCinema for live streaming Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023
Deadliest wildfire on Hawaii’s Maui island in a century: Toll nears 100 deaths
Experts highlight oxygen therapy’s potential to rescue children in hypoxic situations
Latest News
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne out for ‘three or four months’ with hamstring injury
2 mins ago
Halle Berry celebrates her 57th birthday with daughter Nahla, boyfriend Van Hunt
6 mins ago
Govt schemes propelled 13.5 crore people into new middle class: PM Modi
12 mins ago
IRCTC sounds alarm over fake mobile app to trick users
13 mins ago
Pune: Two arrested for ‘shouting pro-Pakistan slogan’
16 mins ago
Hyderabad
Telangana: PSUs celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour
Telangana Govt’s Rythu Bima scheme turns five
Hyderabad: Former BJP MLA Chintala attacks BJP corporator’s husband
‘Red Diary’ comment: Cases booked against Revanth Reddy
Inclusive growth is Telangana’s hallmark, says CM KCR
Telangana: Last date extended for AYUSH medical officers posts
Hyderabad: Independence Day turns out to be occasion for politicians to strike rapport with people
Saroornagar: Man stabbed to death over monetary dispute
Telangana has become torchbearer for nation, says KTR
Chandrababu Naidu visits revolutionary balladeer Gaddar’s house, pays tributes
Hyderabad police arrest scamster involved in defrauding individuals
Artillery Centre inaugurates Veer Dharma Sarovar Pond
Over 1,500 participants gather for Independence 10k Run at Necklace Road
Traffic restrictions imposed for Amberpet flyover construction in Hyderabad
Cartoon
Cartoon: August 15, 2023
India
Govt schemes propelled 13.5 crore people into new middle class: PM Modi
12 mins ago
IRCTC sounds alarm over fake mobile app to trick users
13 mins ago
Pune: Two arrested for ‘shouting pro-Pakistan slogan’
16 mins ago
Doyen of Indian football Habib passes away
24 mins ago
Assam flood: Nearly 46,000 people hit in 5 districts
28 mins ago
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
2 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
2 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
2 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
2 months ago
web stories
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Farmer trying to save monkey electrocuted in Karimnagar
Upset over mother’s refusal to give him mobile phone, teenager ends life in Jagtial
Two held for shooting birds in Adilabad
Telangana: PSUs celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour
Telangana Govt’s Rythu Bima scheme turns five
KTR flays opposition for criticising CM KCR, says no question of tolerating abusive language
Editorials
Editorial: Acts of desperation
23 hours ago
Editorial: Consequences of climate change
2 days ago
Editorial: In pause mode
4 days ago
Editorial: Eliminating malnutrition holds key
5 days ago
Sports
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne out for ‘three or four months’ with hamstring injury
FIDE World Cup chess tournament: Magnus Carlsen beats Gukesh; Erigaisi outwits Praggnanandhaa
Doyen of Indian football Habib passes away
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain beats Sweden 2-1 to reach final
St Martin’s Cricket Academy clinch U-13 Independence Cup T20 trophy
‘Chutti hai fir bhi..’: Virat Kohli sweats it out on a treadmill on Independence Day
Andhra Pradesh
AP people keen on getting Telangana model replicated: BRS AP chief
3 hours ago
99 per cent of poll promises fulfilled: Jagan
5 hours ago
Andhra Pradesh: 9 hurt in school bus accident
5 hours ago
Hyderabad police arrest scamster involved in defrauding individuals
6 hours ago
Introduce International Baccalaureate syllabus in govt schools after thorough study, AP CM tells officials
1 day ago
AP: Children permitted on Alipiri, Srivari Meetu footpaths only upto 2 pm
1 day ago
AP: Projects worth Rs 40 crore inaugurated at Gangavaram port
1 day ago
Videos
New Steel Flyover To Be Launched In Hyderabad | From Indira Park To VST | Telangana Today
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Release Date Announcement | Naveen Polishetty | Anushka Shetty
Saindhav Movie Making Video | Saindhav Climax Wrap Video | Venkatesh Daggubati | Sailesh Kolanu
Costly Mushrooms For Rs.1000 Per Kg, TSRTC Special Offer, And Uttarakhand Heavy Rains
News Today: Chandrayaan-3 Landing Date On Moon, Himachal Pradesh Heavy Rains, And Dangers Of AI
Independence Day Celebrations In Telangana | CM KCR At Golconda Fort | Telangana Today
King of Kotha Pre-Release Event | Dulquer Salmaan | Aishwarya Lekshmi | Rana Daggubati | Nani
News Today: Leopard Trapped In Tirupati, Side Effects Of COVID, And BSF Firings In Pathankot
Any Time Clinic (ATC) In Hyderabad: Digital Kiosk For Instant Health Checkup | Pranaam Hospitals
Indian City Names Transformation: New Move To Reflect Cultural Legacy | Keralam, Gurugram, Bengaluru
Entertainment
Halle Berry celebrates her 57th birthday with daughter Nahla, boyfriend Van Hunt
Ram Charan’s wife Upasana shares pictures from daughter Klin Kaara’s first Independence Day celebration
Ankita Lokhande pens emotional note in memory of her father Shashikant Lokhande
SRK, Salman share pics with Tricolour on social media
Amitabh Bachchan reviews Abhishek Bachchan’s film Ghoomer, calls it incredible
Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel engaged, check out couple’s post
Business
India’s imports from Russia doubled to USD 20.45 billion in April-July period
4 hours ago
Hyderabad real estate beckons
17 hours ago
Vodafone Idea gets Rs 2,000 cr fund support assurance from promoter group
24 hours ago
BYJU’s ropes in former Infosys senior exec Richard Lobo for HR functions
1 day ago
Gadgets
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
HP’s new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K
Apple Vision Pro to restrict camera access for third party apps
ViewPoint
Opinion: Beyond carriers of Colonialism
23 hours ago
Opinion: What EU parliament missed
2 days ago
Opinion: Reducing urban flooding
4 days ago
Opinion: Making Miyawaki work
5 days ago
Opinion: Cloud is a democracy
6 days ago
Opinion: Bombed-out Verse
7 days ago
Opinion: Sticky last mile US inflation
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report
Self-driving cars could make traffic slower: Research
Payouts to begin in $500 mn Apple iPhone ‘batterygate’ lawsuit soon
Telegram introduces stories feature to all users, enabling editing capabilities
Dell faces $6.5 million fine for selling overpriced monitors disguised as discounts
Instagram has a new animation when you like posts
World
Poland showcases military might in a parade as war rages in neighbouring Ukraine
44 mins ago
Army, BSF exchange sweets with Pakistani counterparts on Independence Day
1 hour ago
India-China Corps Commander meeting held to discuss resolution of remaining issues along LAC
1 hour ago
5 dead, 7 missing as boat sinks off Tunisian coast
2 hours ago
