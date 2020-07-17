Amitabh Bachchan thanks well-wishers, fans for ‘unstinting love’

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan on Friday took to Instagram and thanked everyone who has been praying for his speedy recovery, and showering well wishes for his family members, ever since the Bachchans were hospitalised with Covid-19 infection last Saturday.

Big B, his son Abhishek Bachchan, Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya, were admitted to Nanavati Hospital after testing positive to the coronavirus last weekend.

Expressing his gratitude to all well-wishers, Big B pointed out that individual responses are not possible due the restrictive protocols of the hospital.

“In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever,” Big B wrote.



Along with it, he posted a picture in which he is seen with son Abhishek. Bachchan senior strikes a smiling pose in the frame.

Reacting to the post, actress Katrina Kaif commented: “Prayers are with you.”

Actor Dino Morea commented: “God bless you.”

Big B had posted a similar note of thanks for all well-wishers along with a picture of deities on Thursday night on Twitter.