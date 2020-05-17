Amitabh keeps up with fitness regimen

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Amitabh Bachchan is keeping up with his fitness regimen even during the lockdown by working out at his home gym.

The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a picture of his pre-workout selfie in which he is seen having his face covered with a mask and a bandana on his head.

“Chale bhaiya gym .. baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke bahar nahin So we get set for the gym and we will meet later. Gym is here only and not outside the house,” he wrote in the caption.

Big B is one of the most socially active senior actors of the Indian cinema industry. He keeps his fans well posted by tweeting and sharing his personal and professional updates on social media.