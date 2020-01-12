Amitpal takes sole lead

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:01 pm

Hyderabad: Amitpal Singh is leading with seven points while Praneeth Vuppala, Singh S Vikramjit, Fide Master Kandi Ramu, Ramakrishna Perumalla, Aditya Varun Gumpa, M Viswak Sen, GV Srinivasa Rao and Sibi Srinivas Einstein are in the second position with six points at the end of the seventh round of the Third Sardar Bishan Singhji Memorial State Open Chess Tournament being held at Olivemount Global School, Nalanda Nagar on Sunday.

Fide Master Matta Vinay Kumar (Andhra Bank), GN Gopal (Andhra Bank), S Rishpal Singh, Wankhade Sanskruti, Raghav Srivatsav, Chetan Sharma, S Sai Krishna and R Sreehith Reddy have 5.5 points and are holding the third place in the nine-round tournament.

