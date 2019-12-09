Amlan, Nithay take top honours

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:48 pm 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: Avinash Degree College’s Amlan Borgolain clocked 10.9 seconds in the men’s 100m category while St Ann’s G Nithya recorded a timing of 12.3 seconds in the women’s 100m event to take top honours in the inter-college athletics championship for men and women at the GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium in Gachibowli on Monday.

Results: Men: 100m: 1. Amlan Borgolain (Avinash Degree College) (10.9), 2. M Dinesh (New Pragathi Degre College), 3. R Ramakrishna Reddy (New Pragathi Degree);

Long Jump: 1. R Sathish (UCPE, OU) (6.80), 2.K Raju (Noble Degree College), 3. S Rahul (Tara GDC );

800M: 1.K Srikanth (Wesley Degree College) (2:08.05), 2. P Omvikas (Bhavans Sainikpuri), 3.V Srinivas (SRM Degree College);

400M Hurdles: 1. P Pandu (AV College) (59.2), 2. P Om Vikas (Bhavans), 3. K Kaushik (St Joseph);

Shot Put : 1.C Nitish Reddy (SP College) (10.93), 2. B Saicharanan (GCPE), 3. D Johnson (Bhavans);

5000M: 1. Ramesh Chandra (Haji Ghouse);

4x400M Relay (Men): 1.Nizam College (3:49.0), 2. St Joseph College, 3. GCPE;

Women: 100m: 1.G Nithya (St Ann’s) (12.3), 2. P Ramavasavi (Wesley), 3. Divya Roy (Rly;

400m Hurdle: 1. A Anuraga (St Ann’s) (1:15.2), 2. Hafeeja Begum (Vinayaka), 3. B Mamatha (Nizam);

800M: 1.P Kavya (Vanitha) (2:21.8), 2. N Suchitra (St Ann’s) (2:46.5), 3. V Apoorva (Bhavan’s);

5000M: 1. J Rama (Pragathi) (24:11.2), 2. Vaishnavi (St Ann’s), 3. Aparna (Bhavan’s);

4x 400M: St Ann’s (4:42.0), 2. Bhavan’s Vivekananda, 3. GCPE.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .