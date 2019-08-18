Amma’s devotees on mission to up green cover in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Devotees of Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram in Hyderabad have taken upon themselves a unique mission to increase green cover in the neighbourhood forests of the city.

On Sunday, over 200 of Amma’s devotees and members of AYUDH, the international youth movement of the Math, dispersed seed balls in Chittapur forest reserve, Ibrahimpatnam. With the initiative, they hope to bring down pollution levels, increase possibility of copious rains and improve groundwater levels in the years to come.

Raghunath, coordinator and in-charge of Mata Amritanandamayi Math (Telangana and AP), said with the monsoon setting in, these planted seed balls can sprout into trees and improve the green cover in the years to come.

Over past 10 days, hundreds of Amma’s devotees worked in achieving the goal of preparation of 51,000 seed balls, which are composed of a fine mixture of fertile soil, compost and plant seeds, to make the seeds sprout into plants and trees, a press release said.

