Amma’s Math to adopt more villages in Telangana

Hyderabad: Noted spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi is planning to adopt more villages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Globally known as Amma, the spiritual Guru conducted a satsang on Wednesday in which a large number of devotees attended and took her blessings at the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Mahendra Hills, in East Marredpally.

She came to the city for two days as part of ‘Bharat Yatra’ undertaken by her. Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, Special Advisor to State Government S. Venugopala Chary and others met Amma. On the occasion, Amma distributed sarees and saplings to devotees after releasing a souvenir ‘Amritaarpanam-2018’.

Amma appreciated the efforts taken up by the State government in giving priority to the irrigation projects and made a special mention about the Kaleshwaram Project. Harish Rao sought blessings from Amma for completion of all the projects in the State to supply water to farmers to meet the agricultural needs.

When Amma wanted to know more about the projects, Harish Rao explained in detail about Kaleshwaram Project, Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Mission Kakatiya among others.

To make villages self-reliant and a role model for sustainable development, Amma launched a unique programme -The Amrita SeRVe (self-reliant villages).

As part of the programme, the Math has adopted Kodur village in Medak district and Gudipaticheruvu in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. In Kodur village, Amma has started training and producing low-cost clothed sanitary napkins apart from providing tuition to children from kindergarten to Class 10.

The Math installed a compressed mud block making unit which would be eco-friendly and a stronger alternative to the existing bricks. The unit is enabling villagers to earn their livelihood.