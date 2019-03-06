Amounts to cybercrime, says Jagan

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Reiterating that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should own up responsibility for the data theft, YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wondered how confidential details of AP residents could be leaked to private parties, which amounts to cybercrime.

Addressing the media after submitting a memorandum to Governor ESL Narasimhan here, Jagan said: “Naidu’s involvement in the cybercrime is evident as confidential details of AP residents such as Aadhaar and bank accounts were made available to a private company called IT Grids. The wrongful possession and leak of details collected by TDP government to a private player is a cybercrime and should be treated as such”.

“We will also take up the issue with the Election Commission and other authorities concerned as it is a breach of data and confidentiality, which could lead to chaos if unchecked,” he said, adding that the party met the Chief Election Commissioner and complained about the large numbers of missing names from the electoral rolls. “For the past two-and-half decades, Naidu was collecting data on households and the data procured was leaked to IT Grids,” he said.

“Considering the fact that 59 lakh bogus votes were present in the electoral list under various categories, we lodged complaints with the competent authorities and asked our cadres to file Forms 7 and 6 if their names were missing or in case they smelt any foul play,” the YSRCP leader said, pointing out that in any criminal case, the place for filing a complaint has to be the place of offence. “TDP is trying to protect itself under the garb of technicalities,” he said.