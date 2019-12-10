Ampashayya Naveen to receive Keerthi Shikara award

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad : The first Keerthi Shikhara lifetime achievement award, constituted by Bhoopathi Chandra Memorial Trust (BCMT) will be given to renowned writer, Central Sahitya Academy Awardee and member executive council of Sahitya Academy, Ampashayya Naveen.

The award will be presented to Ampashayya Naveen at Indira Priyadarshini auditorium, Public Gardens, Nampally at 5.30 pm on Wednesday. The award function will feature chairman, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Prof Ghanta Chakrapani, film director, B Narsinga Rao and Chairman of BCMT, Manikonda Laxmikantha Rao.

The award to Ampashayya Naveen will be presented by noted folklorist Prof RVS Sundaram while Prof C Mrunalini will speak about the literary works of the awardee. On the occasion, the renowned artist Ale Laxman will also be felicitated on behalf of Bhoopathi Chandra Memorial Trust.

The memorial trust was started in memory of Manikonda Chandramma and Bhoopathi Rao of Pregnapur in Gajwel district.

