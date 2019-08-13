Ample hydel power puts break on thermal power in Telangana

By | Published: 12:10 am

Suryapet: Chairman and Managing Director of TS Transco D Prabhakar Rao on Tuesday said that thermal power generation in the State has been scaled down temporarily in some units following hydel power generation at Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam and Pulichinthala in the wake of heavy inflows into the projects and subsequent rise in water levels.

Prabhakar Rao was speaking after inspecting the Pulichinthala Hydro power plant in Chinthalapalem mandal in the district where he inquired about the power generation at the plant.

The Transco CMD said that the water level had to be at 12 metres in Pulichinthala project for hydel power generation. Hence, of the four power generation units, one unit had become operational and was generating 10 MW of power.

Pointing out that Pulichinthala hydel power plant was completed with a sense of determination, he said the first unit was commissioned in 2016. Nearly Rs 600 crore was spent on setting up of Pulichinthala Hydel power plant. Now, all the units were in service at the plant and actually 400 million units of power should be generated. After the floods recede, power generation at all four units would be started, he added.

He said that 515 MW of power was being generated at Nagarjuna Sagar Hydel power plant and 900 MW at Srisailam Power plant. In view of sufficient power generation at hydel power plants, power generation at thermal power plants in the State was scaled down temporarily, he added. Based on the situation, power generation at thermal power plants would be increased, added.

Prabhakar Rao said the power utilities were ready to supply required electricity to agriculture sector and industries. “We are determined to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the State and submit report to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from time to time on the situation,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter