Amrita Prakash prefers flaunting natural energy, beauty

By | Published: 5:29 pm

Patiala Babes actor Amrita Prakash says she prefers flaunting her natural energy and beauty while keeping skin healthy. Her take on beauty can now be seen in her skincare tutorials that she has started posting online for her fans.

“I am not someone who likes to use too much makeup. I prefer showing my natural energy and beauty while keeping my skin healthy. I was getting a lot of requests on my social media asking me how I maintain healthy skin,” she said.

“On watching skincare videos by vloggers and makeup artistes out there, I realised most of them are pushing fancy and expensive products on to people. In my opinion, skincare does not have to be so expensive. Also, I only use cruelty-free makeup and skincare products,” she added.

She wanted to share this idea with people who are unaware of animal testing that goes behind their favourite brands. “Surely, we don’t need to make animals suffer for our superficial needs,” she said.

Speaking on her own mother and grand mother’s skin regimens, she said: “My nani and my mom both have amazing skin. Their secret has been to use natural remedies. I have incorporated their ideology into skincare routine. Thus, I use a lot of ‘ghar ke nuskhe’ along with natural and organic products.”

“I wanted to promote inexpensive, cruelty-free skincare and encourage people to use as many natural products as possible, especially ingredients from their own kitchen,” Amrita said.