Amruta Khanvilkar’s step towards Bollywood stardom

Amruta Khanvilkar has amazed us with her performances. Be it Raazi, Satyamev Jayate or Malang, Amruta has stood out in her reprisals. Amruta is a huge name when it comes to the Marathi industry but she is taking big steps now in Bollywood.

The entire team has recently celebrated the success of Malang and Amruta was ecstatic. Here is what she says, “I am glad the movie has worked. I had given it my all and people have really appreciated the performances and my chemistry with Kunal. It’s been a great journey.

Everything worked towards making the movie tighter and better. I have a lot of people to thank but special thanks to Mohit sir for giving me this opportunity and all my co-stars who were always there for me. Will be on to the next and I can’t wait to get the love from the audience again that I got for Malang.”

People have totally loved the chemistry between Amruta and Kunal Khemu. Amruta and Kunal played a pivotal role in Malang after the lead pair Disha and Aditya. Their chemistry really worked magic.