AMSL launches Digital Mammography Machine

Hyderabad: Allengers Medical System Limited (AMSL) has launched its Digital Mammography Machine with 3D Tomosynthesis during the ongoing annual conference of Breast Imaging Society of India (BISICON-2019) in Hyderabad.

Executive Director of AMSL, RK Narang, who inaugurated the diagnostic equipment, said that AMSL was the first Indian company to launch such high-end medical equipment.

“We have always been at the forefront of X-ray based medical systems in India. The equipment will help doctors and patients alike with its high diagnostic accuracy, faster detection without traditional distortion, improved image quality,” he said

According to AMSL, the medical equipment reduces false alarms and increases chances of detecting breast cancer. The machine is particularly helpful for detecting cancer in dense tissue and for invasive cancers where it is 40 per cent more effective, AMSL said. Senior officials from AMSL and BISICON were present.

