Amy Adams to star in ‘Nightbitch’ adaptation

Los Angeles: Actress Amy Adams is all set to star as a woman who thinks she is turning into a dog in a film adaptation of the novel, Nightbitch.

Annapurna Pictures has won an auction and landed the rights to Rachel Yoder’s upcoming debut novel “Nightbitch”, reports deadline.com.

The author will adapt the novel and will be executive producer alongside Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Sammy Scher.

“Nightbitch” is a darkly comedic telling of an unnamed woman and former artist, thrust into stay-at-home domesticity after the birth of her son, who becomes increasingly worried and convinced that she may be turning into a dog. It aims to expose the absurd truths of motherhood. The book will be published in 2021.

On the work front, Adams has wrapped the Ron Howard-directed “Hillbilly Elegy” and the Joe Wright-directed “The Woman In The Window”.