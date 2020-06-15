Amy Jackson takes ‘lockdown flower baths’ to ‘next level’

Mumbai: Actress Amy Jackson has redefined flower bath in a new post.
Amy took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in an exquisite yellow dress, posing in a bathtub filled only with flowers.
“Taking lockdown flower baths to the next level,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Amy had recently shared a photograph of herself lying next to her son Andreas, who was born to Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou last year.
View this post on Instagram
Calling all the real life Mamas and Papas ! I’ve teamed up with @mamasandpapas to give away a £250 voucher to spend on whatever you and your baby would like! All you have to do to enter is; - Follow @mamasandpapas and @iamamyjackson on Instagram - Like this post - Tag a friend/ friends in the comments (multiple comments means multiple entries) So whether you’re an expecting mum, a seasoned mamma or maybe you know someone who’d love to get some extra cash to spend on their little ones… tag tag tag!! GO, GO, GO 🙌🏼 T&C’s apply. You MUST be following both accounts to enter. Competition ends on Sunday 11:59pm.
Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie “Madrasapattinam” and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.
Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer “2.0” in 2018, which was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions.