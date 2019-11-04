An accident in Saudi that changed life of Hyderabadi family

By | Published: 12:35 am 8:00 pm

Jeddah: Several families from Telangana whose loved ones have lost their lives in road accidents in this part of the world, are in dire needs after the death of breadwinner of the family.

Unaware of the lengthy and cumbersome legal procedures in Gulf countries, families of victims run from pillar to post to claim compensation.

Meanwhile, the errant drivers have also been desperately trying to reach families of deceased for settlement so they could walk free from prison.

A Hyderabadi widow had to wait for seven years to receive compensation following death of her husband in a road mishap. Among those affected in this case was also a Pakistani businessman, who caused the accident in which the woman’s husband lost his life.

Mohammed Ghayasuddin Siddiqui, 41 then, native of Khilwat in Hyderabad, was working in Saudi Arabia and met with an accident in Madinah in 2012. The accident itself was uncommon as the case of Ghayasuddin’s death was his decision to open the door of the car he was in and leaning out to spit out betel nut (‘paan’) he was chewing. The car Ghayasuddin was travelling in was hit on the side when he opened the door, by another car being driven by a Pakistani, Tariq Rafique who was arrested by police.

The Pakistani driver was released on bail later and agreed to pay compensation. However, he was barred from leaving the country till the time he paid the compensation to legal heir of the deceased living in Hyderabad.

Since 2012, the Pakistani businessman has been desperately trying to reach the family of Ghayasuddin to pay the compensation amount as directed by Saudi court.

However, Nazima Sultana, 38, wife of deceased, was not aware of any procedures and legal document system. She had sent set of documents with the help of some lawyers from India which were rejected by Saudi court.

Meanwhile, Rafique, who had a successful steel business in Pakistan, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, started to feel the pinch as he was not allowed to leave the country unless the settlement was over. Due to his absence his business in UAE ran into trouble and also his UAE visa expired, according to Tariq.

“The accident was unfortunate, I am ready to oblige whatever judicial system dictates, yet there had been a delay of over seven years due to incomplete documents,” Tariq said.

Tariq spoke to Nazima over the phone and guided her, accordingly she completed documents in a proper format and sent to Saudi court and recently received the compensation amount.

