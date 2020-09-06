An actor with a golden heart

The actor’s gesture of presenting him the luxury car has been lauded by his fans on social media.

Only a few bunches of actors in film industry care for the people who are employed under them. Pan-India star Prabhas has once again proved he is one among them when he gifted a swanky Range Rover car to his gym trainer Lakshman Reddy.

The actor’s gesture of presenting him the luxury car has been lauded by his fans on social media. Laxman Reddy has been training Prabhas for over eight years now. He played a key role in chiselling Prabhas’ body for the character Amarendra Baahubali.

On the work front, Prabhas is waiting for his remaining works of Radhe Shyam to complete. He will be working with director Nag Ashwin for an untitled scientific drama which features Deepika Padukone. Another film Adipurush which is being directed by Om Raut is in the pipeline.