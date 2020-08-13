An App based science talent Hunt

By | Published: 5:20 pm

Hyderabad: While the fear of spread of novel Coronavirus has forced formal schools and colleges to operate virtually, Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar (VP) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), has come up with a unique program in a virtual mode, for science popularization among school students from class VI to XI. The program titled “Vidharthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM)” is a national level program conceptualised to identify young bright minds with a scientific aptitude among the students at secondary level.

VVM is an app based, science talent search examination conducted online. The students may register individually or through schools against payment of a registration fees of Rs. 100. Four days before the date of exam, the student will receive an SMS and Email notification to download the latest App. The download must be done at least three days prior to the exam date.The exam will be conducted on windows and android platforms only. VVM App will be available for download (link will be enabled), post 25th November 2020. Preliminary level examination will be conducted on 29th and/or 30th November, 2020.

“The mandate of VVM matches with that of Vigyan Prasar (VP). Creating interest in science at school level through such a wide competition fosters the scientific awareness in a child. With this converging ideology, VP has always felt that there is a much bigger need of similar competition-based programs in science” said Dr Nakul Parashar, Director, VP.

Under this program various hands-on workshop and competitions will be held to make aware successful students about India’s contributions, from traditional to the modern world of science and technology. These competitions will be helpful in identifying students that can be taken to the State and National level. The bright students would be felicitated and visits would be organised for the winners to various research and development institutions in the country. VVM will also provide mentors for selected students to carry forward their education in the field of science.

On answering how such competitions make the students future ready, Dr Parashar observed that Indian science needs to be brought to the fore and VVM has a dedicated section that deals with it. “At the school level, this helps a youngster to know more about our Indian Science, its rich past and how it has come of age. With the introduction of Indian Science at an early age through competition like this, a greater awareness and interest for science amongst children is generated” he told.

Registration will be available only through online mode on VVM’s website https://www.vvm.org.in. from 01 August, 2020 to 30 September, 2020.