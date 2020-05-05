An AR app that can copy and paste your surroundings to your screens

By | Suyash Maddila | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: Augmented Reality (AR) has become a popular technology in the last couple of decades with the rapid development and huge investments making way to the launch of many new AR devices, video games and smartphone apps that include Pokémon GO and Snapchat, enhances users’ experience, mostly for fun and leisure purposes.

An AI-UX designer and programmer, Cyril Diagne, on Sunday posted a series of Tweets on the microblogging site along with a 43-second long video demonstrating how the app works. In one of the tweets, he said, that the process is still slow and takes around 2.5 seconds for cutting the object and 4 seconds to paste, adding on GitHub that there are many ways to speed it up. Diagne also made the algorithm for the prototype public for anyone who wants to improve it.

However, this new research prototype of an Android smartphone app puts AR and the concept of machine learning into more practical use that can come handy in day-to-day life of many people. It is to some extent similar to the Google lens, which allows you to copy and paste text from the real world. This new app shows how AR can be used to takes visual images of the real world from your surrounding and putting them into digital documents. The open-source app uses BASNet, a neural network that can automatically detect the boundary of an object and separates it from the background for copying the image. It further uses OpenCV SIFT, an algorithm that can find out where the phone is being pointed on the screen to copy the image.

And again, the OpenCV SIFT trick to find where the phone is pointing at the screen. I also packaged it as a small python library: https://t.co/en0EyGSklp Send a camera image + a screenshot and you get accurate x, y screen coordinates! pic.twitter.com/OOCFrrZseZ — Cyril Diagne (@cyrildiagne) May 3, 2020

Now you can skip the part of emailing or transferring image files to your computer and you cut the objects out in Photoshop. With this new prototype, you can now capture real-life objects from your surroundings such as a plant, a book, clothes, or furniture, and drag them to the computer to paste it on the screen. The This open-source prototype is a major breakthrough for the technology and can be a game-changer as most of its application is used for projecting virtual images into the physical world rather than putting the real-life objects into the digital sphere.

Here are the links of the codes that were made public by the programmer: (https://github.com/cyrildiagne/basnet-http)

(https://github.com/cyrildiagne/screenpoint)

