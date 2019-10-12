An array of art works in rare mediums

By | Published: 7:45 pm

“The things you are passionate about are not random, they are your calling.” Fabienne Fredrickson.

Artists create a perspective, which could be real or just a figment of imagination with no conscious dominance. The inception of every art form initiates with a dot and that dot is called the “Bindu” — beginning of a perspective.

Jyoti Das is a Hyderabad-based practising lawyer with a Master of Law degree from London. Along with continuing her corporate practice, she has been focusing on her passion towards art and antiques. By virtue of her rich legacy of art connoisseurs, Jyoti has been alongside her profession, given paramount importance to her interest in art and glimpses of which are seen on her instagram page @JDconnoisseur.

In pursuit to channelise her passion, she has collaborated with Hyderabad-based Art Curator Annapurna M, to put together this well-curated art show — “Bindu. The beginning…” where they are showcasing contemporary art works by renowned artists from Telangana and Andhra, aiming at bringing to art lovers an array of works in different and rare mediums which everyone can connect with.

Keeping in mind that art being extremely personal, everyone has that one art piece at home they relate to.

Justice G Chandraiah (retired High Court Judge), Andrew Flemming, British Deputy High Commissioner, attended the event.

Laxman Aelay, Nagesh Goud, Anand Gadapa, Jaya Prakash, Ramakrishna G, Shivarama Chari, Pavan Kumar, Preeti Samyukta, Chippa Sudhakar, Meghana Rao, Shrikant Kurva and 30 more artists’ works are made available under one roof, aiming at creating a platform for the highly-talented artists from distinctive backgrounds expressing in various mediums and techniques to bring to the art lovers in form of paintings and sculptures.

Sravanthi Juluri was also present at the one-day exhibition held at Our Palace, Banjara Hills, which had live music with tasty bites — creating a wonderful experience to please one’s artful soul.

Jyoti Das of JD Connoisseur is also working on her next projects where ‘niche’ and exclusive works of different genres with historic relevance shall be exhibited and brought in the city very soon. Her other projects also involve a common zone for law and art to face each other on the opposite sides which intrigues her deeply.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter