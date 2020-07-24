An artistic birthday gift for KTR

By | Published: 12:01 am 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: Venkatesh Kandukoori, a young abstract artist, has captured the life, journey and vision of IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on a single canvas to mark the Minister’s birthday on Friday. He is hopeful of getting an appointment from Rama Rao to gift the painting on his birthday.

A graduate of the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Hyderabad, Venkatesh gained popularity for his paintings capturing the lives of prominent persons such as Mahatma Gandhi and Sachin Tendulkar among many others. He had earlier made paintings depicting the culture of Telangana State with all official emblem, animal, bird, flower and others which won accolades from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The abstract painting in varied colours and hues depicts the journey of Rama Rao from his school days to becoming a Minister and TRS working president. It comprises three components explaining his life, Telangana’s history and its development. “I wanted the painting to bring back good memories for KTR sir. It also captures his journey throughout the separate Telangana movement and later, his role in development of the State as well as TRS party,” Venkatesh told Telangana Today.

Venkatesh began this painting with Chandrashekhar Rao as a torchbearer showing the light/path for Telangana society and Rama Rao as his immediate follower. The four feet painting in acrylic colours was painted over a period of 30 days. “My paintings are mostly about social issues. Being a native of Telangana State, I have been trying to reflect Telangana’s development after the State formation on all fronts,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .