An edible Christmas tree

By | Published: 7:46 pm

How would you like it if you were to pluck out breads, buns and cookies off a tree and enjoy the fresh, yummy delicacy? Okay, what if these edible things themselves are made into a Christmas tree? Sounds interesting, right! This is exactly what the Culinary Academy of India (CAI) has attempted to do this Christmas.

To prove that India, with its culinary talent, can also give tough competition to the food industries in other countries, CAI at Begumpet is attempting to break the record of Italy for the ‘Tallest Edible Painting’.

With 2-dimensional embossing technique, the painting will have an outline which will be etched first. It is going to be 54 ft tall and 42 inches wide, and is painted using edible food colours, canvassed on a sheeted pastillage dough. Around 8 to 10 of our national bird (peacock) are going to be painted on it.

The pastillage dough will be made using 180 kgs of icing sugar, 20 kgs of gelatin powder and eggs, while specially imported painting brushes will be used for the canvas. Around 70 students of BCT & CA final years, 50 students of PG & Crafts Course, are all set to complete the edible painting in 72 hours.

Chef Kasi Vishvanathan, F&B Director, Radisson Atria Bengaluru, and vice-president, South India Culinary Association (SICA), Karnataka Chapter, Chef Ramu Butler, Chef Consultant Restaurateur and vice-president, SICA, Kerala Chapter, are the chief guests for the occasion. Chef Vijay Anand Bakshi, Corporate Chef, Swiggy, is the guest of honour.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter