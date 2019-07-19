An exercise with little impact

By | Published: 20th Jul 2019 12:05 am 8:58 pm

Is the claim to make India a $5-trillion economy by the financial year 2024 attainable with the Budget presented? First things first. Long-term targets like becoming a $5-trillion economy is the subject matter of five-year plans that lay out the long-term goals and intermediate steps to achieve them. Making such tall, long-term claims in a document meant for one financial year takes away focus from issues that are important in the Budget. Moreover, the government claims it will achieve this goal by making India an investment-driven economy. It would be worthwhile to analyse how investment-friendly the Budget is.

A slowing economy, coupled with declining consumption and household savings, was the backdrop of the Budget and everyone expected the government to would provide impetus to household savings and consumption to take the economy to a higher growth trajectory. What finally culminated in the Bahi-khata is mostly an exercise in opportunities forgone. Let’s use some very simple concepts from Economics to understand why it would be a miracle if the growth rate remains even up to 6.5%.

Slowdown in Household Savings

If an economy wants to grow faster, it has to increase its productive capacity by increasing the investment rate. Boost to savings, and especially household savings, is required if the economy wants to speed up investment. The Indian economy is facing a slowdown in the household savings rate. The Budget failed to present any convincing measure to boost domestic savings and instead proposed tapping foreign savings.

The tax on cash withdrawals above Rs 1 crore in a year sounds reasonable, but the Budget failed to give relief to the small saver who also has to pay to withdraw cash from bank counters and ATMs beyond some specified limits. This is going to further decrease domestic savings. Now, if the idea to tap foreign savings does not succeed as expected, how would we increase the productive capacity of the economy?

There are some good measures in the Budget. For instance, increase in tax on the super-rich, increasing the subsidy for homebuyers (for houses up to Rs 45 lakh) and attempts to promote electric vehicles. The super-rich generally indulge in conspicuous consumption. Increasing taxation on them would not affect their productivity much as the marginal increase in taxation would not burden them significantly; increased subsidy for homebuyers should revive the demand for affordable housing.

Blurred Futuristic Stance

Still, there are nuances involved in some of these proposals and, hopefully, the government is aware of them. For example, the futuristic stance towards electric vehicles needs many issues to be handled first: The current technology for the battery is not good enough for electric vehicles. Are we promoting R&D in this direction?

One can argue that providing enough charging kiosks will make short mileage in EV a non-issue. Charging an EV battery takes a couple of hours unlike filling gas in the tank. Each charging kiosk is going to be crowded and people will end up wasting time. Further, when we are struggling to provide suitable parking spaces in most metros how would we find space for so many charging kiosks! Showing intent is good but intent without a suitable blueprint is like a bird without wings.

Pinches Purchasing Power

The other expectation from the Budget was that it will boost consumption. The increase in cess on diesel and petrol will translate into increased prices of everything where fuel is involved either directly or indirectly. Though the taxation for the middle-income group is unchanged, its purchasing power will decrease due to the multiplier effect of the increase in fuel prices. This would either result in decreased consumption expenditure or decreased savings or both.

If we take the case of infrastructure development in Railways, shouldn’t the priority be to lay double tracks everywhere? It would be hard to believe but even in 2019, a journey from Allahabad to Jaunpur (a distance of about 100 km) may take even 5 or more hours as there is single track after Janghai junction and trains coming from Allahabad have to wait there for trains coming from Jaunpur. This is just one example and am pretty sure many of us have similar experiences to share. One wonders what is more important: laying double track everywhere so that trains can run properly or starting a bullet train that will benefit only a specific section of society and takes a fortune to build!

Signals from Stock Market

The stock market is a good though not perfect indicator of the state of the economy. One may claim that the presentation of the Budget by government and bearish tendencies in the stock market is a case of faulty causation. But this has become almost a trend and deserves proper research to understand if it is a case of faulty causation.

The Budget claims to have introduced tax reforms but what it has done is to increase taxation mostly. The way a business works is pretty different from the way an economy functions. While the business will flourish by keeping the margin between prices and cost the highest, the same may not be true for an economy. The focus of the present Budget is predominantly on raising revenue by increasing taxation. It has added more taxes to the Budget 2018 rather than reforming it.

I remember a story. There was a king who always wanted to take things from people. One day while strolling in his garden, he suddenly slipped and fell into the pool. He did not know swimming. Everyone rushed to save him calling: “give me your hand.” The king just shrank further rather than giving his hand. His wise, old minister was there. He knew what to do. He said: “O King! Please take my hand.” The king immediately grabbed his hand and was thus saved from drowning. Similar sounds the fate of the Indian economy these days!

(The author is Assistant Professor, Economics, Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, Hyderabad)

