By | Published: 7:38 pm 7:43 pm

Tender as well as fierce, femininity has countless facets. Zwaan’s Autumn-Winter 2019 collection, ‘An exploration of femininity’ delves into the evolving vision of womanhood. The image of a millennial woman inspired the brand to design gowns combining sharp silhouettes with drapes, while the pleats contrast strong geometrical embellishments with softer, feminine fabrics.

The outfits have been made to make women look confident yet graceful. A timeless elegance connects the entire collection of rather bold looking designs with the numerous aspects of femininity. This is a collection that celebrates strength in femininity.

The brand continues to focus on its aesthetic values and its vision to create timeless pieces rather than conforming to trends. While the brand has always stood for romantic and feminine, the incorporation of bold new cuts and embellishments that are subtle yet out there brings a sense of assertiveness and strength, making it more relevant to the women of the current world.