An honour to make Kousalya Krishnamurthy: KS Rama Rao

Saying that his film Kousalya Krishnamurthy was applauded by a cross-section of people all over, prominent producer KS Rama Rao rejoiced over the reviews from the media and the response from the public.

In a meet with the media to celebrate the success of the movie, the producer said that the script depicting a helpless girl, who hails from a village fighting for the pride of the nation in the backdrop of agrarian crisis that a peasant faces, was the “real soul of the film”.

“It kept up the respect of my banner like the films in the past did. This is first film to have bagged the highest rating in almost all the media. To get such best talk on the opening day has become rare nowadays. Kousalya Krishnamurthy has been liked both by the audience and the critics. It gives me immense pleasure to produce such different film,” KS said.

Aishwarya Rajesh, who played the lead in the film, feels deeply impressed with the feedback that she got about the role and for her performance in particular. She went on comparing the result of the film in Tamil and Telugu and spoke in high praise about blessings showered by the Telugu audience, especially the media. Overwhelmed by the success, she thanked the producer for introducing her in Telugu and also the rest of technical crew. The director Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao, and lyricist Rambabu also spoke on the occasion.