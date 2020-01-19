An insight into a winner’s life

By | Published: 12:37 am 10:23 pm

The canny WV Raman, the former Test left-handed batsman, has started his career as an author with a bang in his own unique style. Now, the head coach of Indian women’s cricket team, Raman in his book The Winning Sixer, gives an insight to leadership and winners. Sachin Tendulkar says: “WV Raman’s vast experience as a player and coach at the top level will provide wonderful learnings on how to achieve one’s potential in all walks of life.”

The left-arm spinner-turned-batsman, who has played domestic cricket for over 17 years for Tamil Nadu, has not only drawn important connection between leadership and cricket, but has also given examples of the highly successful sportspersons like Kapil Dev, Pullela Gopichand, Sania Mirza, Abhinav Bindra, Geet Sethi, Jeev Milkha Singh.

“Personally, I have learnt enormously from the sporting icons of India and those whom I reached out to during the course of writing this book. My interactions with them were rewarding and humbling, reiterating to one why, as a nation, we are all extremely proud of them,” says Raman in this Rupa Publications book.

The 54-year-old author speaks in different chapters on how leaders should bank on clarity, motivation to beat the odds; training for a powerful mind; daring the different; soaring to success; at the top, what do we do now and unleash the leader.

The book stresses on the importance of the five ‘C’s of leadership — credibility, clarity, connect, control and convictions. “No matter how good you are, you will be a complete failure if you lack credibility. The team will not trust you. Additionally, you must also have the clarity of thought and communication to enable the team to work as one whole unit, the ability to connect on the right wave length to empower your team, the ability to control your own shortcomings and finally have conviction in your-decision making,” says the ace cricketer.

Raman confesses that he is a big fan of Tiger Pataudi because the former Indian captain challenged the world even though he lost one eye in an accident early in his career. He quoted the famous words of Pataudi: “I only lost my sight, not my vision.” That is the clarity in one short sentence, says Raman and explained further on this issue: “None of these obstacles deterred Pataudi from playing cricket, and that too at the highest level.”

Talking about good habits, Raman cites a good example of Gopichand on how a person from a modest background became a highly successful player and coach in badminton. Buying shuttlecocks was a big challenge because of financial constraints and Gopichand ensured that he made a good contact with shuttlecock each and every time so that it could prolong the lifespan of the decent shuttlecock.

What admired Raman was Gopichand’s discipline to excel. “His quest for excellence early in his career and his tryst with injuries never prompted him to downsize his ambitions,” says Raman.

Gopichand, according to Raman, programmed his mind to believe that injuries are a part of a sportsperson’s life and, therefore, losing focus because of that was not an option. “But that was his way of preparing himself psychologically to continue his routine without sacrificing his intensity,” he adds.

Raman was also impressed with Sania’s progress as world’s best doubles player. “She trained her mind to live in the moment and reset her goal posts frequently, because early on she realised that everything she wanted, should have to fight hard for it.”

Further Raman cited on how Sania was pragmatic enough to take one step at a time to realise her dream. “She was fiercely ambitious and wanted to be an achiever. Sania turned a professional early and was soon exposed to the harsh realities of the sport, particularly in singles. It made her work harder. She decided that her best chance was in succeeding in doubles,” he adds.

In a final tribute to Sania, Raman says the Hyderabadi is a great study case of decision-making.

