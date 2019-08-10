An ode to Mahanati Savitri

By | Published: 9:55 pm

It was just an hour past noon, actor Keerthy Suresh who scarcely finds time to spend with family due to her hectic shooting schedules, was at home on Friday along with parents. The 66th National Film Awards for 2018 came unannounced when officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting went live on television announcing the awards for actors.

Keerthy underwent some anxious moments as she sat before the television along with her parents. And the time came as Keerthy Suresh was announced the ‘Best Actress’ for the eponymous role she had played as yesteryear star Savitri in the Telugu biopic Mahanati.

And there were no bounds for her joy with phone calls and congratulatory messages. The event also marks another milestone as Keerthy received the award 29 years after actor Vijayashanti won the ‘Best Actress award’ for the film Karthavyam way back in 1991.

Keerthy’s parents have pinned big hopes on the award ever since the movie released a year ago — May 2018. Sharing her happiness with media, Keerthy said her father and producer Suresh Kumar was a little tense since there were high expectations that she would bag an award for her role. And there were no bounds for Menaka’s joy (Keerthy’s mother). Although Keerthy hasn’t tweeted sharing her happiness, during a media chat, Keerthy took no time to say that she dedicated the award to her mother Menaka as a gift.

Menaka was also an actor and television star in south Indian languages and was active for a brief time of seven years. Even though Menaka was nominated for National Award for her maiden Malayalam movie, luck did not favour her, shares Keerthy while saying how her childhood dream of bagging a National Award became reality, at last.

Idea behind masterpiece, Mahanati

The idea of making Mahanati sprouted when director Nag Ashwin came across a few audio clippings — originally aired on radio by senior film journalist Kiran Prabha. Kiran who has settled in America, has been conducting ‘talk shows’ giving insights about yesteryear stars to his community audience.

Later, Nag Ashwin took time to patiently listen to the audios on internet to know the unknown facts about yesteryear actors. This is when he happened to know about Savitri. Nag Ashwin’s basic idea was to give a realistic look to Savitri’s cinematic legacy and weave a story around her real life without touching sensitive and controversial topics of her personal life.

Not giving an iota of doubt whether the movie fares well at box office, the director went forward with his conviction without falling into the commercial trappings of the industry. Nag Ashwin’s honest attempt to tell a story and convince audiences and fans of iconic star Savitri.

And when the movie was opened to audience, Mahanati broke all the doubts and apprehensions surrounding the making of biopic with critics praising Mahanati to the hilt. Sharing his happiness post award announcement on Friday, Nag Ashwin said late actor Savitri could not get the National Award despite her incredible success as top-notch film actor of those times with numerous super hits and blockbusters. And this award today would fill the gap in Savitri’s career, as if Keerthy finished the last ritual for Savitri, Nag Ashwin felt.

