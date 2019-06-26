An official trailer for ‘The Current War’ is finally here

By | Published: 7:23 pm

Offering a glimpse into the dramatic 19th century battle over electricity, the trailer for The Current War is finally out, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch. The clip starts with Benedict as Thomas Edison, the famed inventor who’s ready to light up Manhattan with his radical new DC technology. However, before he can, he is challenged by businessman George Westinghouse (played by Michael Shannon) who believes he and his partner, Nikolai Tesla (Nicholas Hoult), have better idea for how to rapidly bring electricity with AC current.

The Current War was one of the several completed films that found themselves without a home in the wake of co-founder Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse scandal in 2017. But, in May, the film was finally picked up by the newly-established 101 Studios and, now, it’s all set to hit the theatres on October 4. Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon with executive producer Martin Scorsese, The Current War also stars Katherine Waterston, Tom Holland, Matthew Macfadyen and Tuppence Middleton.