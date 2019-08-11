By | Published: 6:18 pm

He once famously said that “the only lies for which we are truly punished are those we tell ourselves”. He has been compared to Joseph Conrad, widely regarded as one of the greatest novelists to write in the English language. He has been accused to being unsympathetic to the Third World and “allowing “himself quite consciously to be turned into a witness for the Western prosecution.”

One thing is for sure: Unlike many of his contemporaries, VS Naipaul, who died on August 11, 2018, six days short of his 86th birthday, was an unmatched literary maestro whose works will live for a long time to come.

He visited India thrice and penned his penetrating observations in three books about the country from which his grandparents had emigrated to Trinidad in the 1880s. An Area of Darkness, India: A Wounded Civilization and India: A Million Mutinies Now were debated with much fervour when they released and continue to be discussed for their critical yet relevant views about the development of India as a nation. These books have been brought together in The Indian Trilogy.

Naipaul wrote some of his finest pieces of reflection and reportage in the form of six essays India: Essays, where he approaches India through the residue of Indian culture and the scattered memories of 19th-century emigrants, eventually leading to a special understanding of Mahatma Gandhi.

His last public appearance in India was in January 2015 at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), where he spoke at length and was even moved to tears at the overwhelming reception he was accorded. His last words onstage were in reply to a question from veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who asked him why he called India An Area of Darkness and suggested that it was instead an area of light.

Naipaul’s first critical success was his fourth novel, A House for Mr. Biswas that is generally thought to to be autobiographical in nature — Mr Biswas representing Naipaul’s father and Biswas’ son, Anand, representing Naipaul.

It gained acclaim as #72 on Modern Library’s list of 100 best English-language novels of the 20th century, and it was featured on Time’s list of 100 Best English-language Novels from 1923 to 2005.

This was, in fact, the first of numerous honours that came Naipaul’s way and which included the Nobel Prize for Literature (2001) and the Booker Prize for In a Free State (1971). He was awarded the Trinity Cross, Trinidad and Tobago’s highest national honour in 1989 and was knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 1990.

In awarding him the Nobel Prize, the Swedish Academy noted: “Naipaul is Conrad’s heir as the annalist of the destinies of empires in the moral sense: what they do to human beings. His authority as a narrator is grounded in the memory of what others have forgotten, the history of the vanquished.”

It also praised his work “for having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel us to see the presence of suppressed histories…”