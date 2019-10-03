Anagha doesn’t mind ‘turning bold’ if script demands

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Anagha Maruthora is another actor from Kerala who forayed into movie industry to test her fortune. Having made her debut in Telugu with Kartikeya starrer Guna 369, the actor played the character of a village girl. She feels that looking glamorous in Telugu movie industry is a norm. She played the character in Guna 369 according to the role’s demand. She has no objection to “turn glamorous and bold” if the script demands that, shares the actor.

However, she says, she won’t tolerate if she is being shown in an obscene and revealing manner in the guise of glamour. In a recent interview, Anagha said that she doesn’t want to confine herself to certain characters and wants to try out roles that have plenty of scope and worth that fetch place in the hearts of audience.

After making her screen debut in her native language Malayalam and later in Tamil, Anagha said industry people in Telugu are quite welcoming and owned her as their own daughter.

Anagha says that she is fascinated about movies since her childhood but never had an idea whom to approach to act in movies. It was during her internship, she happened to meet people from the industry circles. After successfully giving several auditions, Anagha made her acting debut in the Malayalam movie Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu in 2017.

Later, she played a role in the movies Parava and Rosapoo. Her Tamil acting debut happened in 2019 with the movie Nattpe Thunai in which she had played the role of Deepa. Guna 369 in Telugu happened to be the fifth movie in her filmy career. Anagha is hopeful that she lands more such opportunities in Telugu. Her recent post on Instagram reads, “Focus on giving everything during the process result will come with the time”. She has over 33,000 followers on her Insta account.

