Analyse every issue in depth: Vinod Kumar to planning officers

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar has called upon Planning officers to emulate Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s way of analysing issues and perfect planning for the future.

He was addressing Mandal Planning and Statistical Officers (MPSO) and Assistant Planning Officers (APO) of the Department of Economics and Statistics at the MCR HRD Institute of Telangana on Monday after launching a three-week induction training programme for them.

“The Chief Minister analyses every single issue to the core and then discusses it thoroughly with all concerned and then takes a decision,” Vinod Kumar said. The Chief Minister derives success in every single aspect only because of deep insight of the subject at hand, he added. He wanted the Mandal Planning Officers to follow that path for success.

The vice-chairman encouraged the officers under training saying that they are the foundation for a strong State as they play an important role in the decisions to be made by the State government. He also wanted them to collect statistics with dedication with the latest methods that they will be taught at the MCR HRD.

“We heard that there are no power outages in the United States but the same is true here in Telangana. This is the result of planning by the Chief Minister,” he said calling upon the officers under training to work with zeal. When the leader has a vision it reflects in every aspect of the State’s development. He reminded them that the State was formed for its fair share in water, funds and employment and all the three have become priority areas for the government.

He said employment has not only been created through the Public Service Commission but also directly through departments. “Godavari water has been taken up to 200 km through Kaleshwaram and will be taken 60 km farther from Dummugudem,” he said highlighting the achievements of the government.

MCHRD Director General BP Acharya, Additional DG Harpreet Singh, State government’s advisor GR Reddy, Director Statistics Sudarshan Reddy and Director Planning Shaik Meera were present.

