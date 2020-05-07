Analytics coming to the fore in dealing with Covid

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: While the lockdown is likely to be extended for more days, the facial covers or the masks are likely to stay longer. If it comes to a stage of enforcement, the existing camera network being deployed for traffic management can come handy.

A new layer of software is all it needs to be added in the compute section making it easy for the police to identify people who do not have a facial cover, according to Kapil Badreja, CEO, Vehant Technologies, which earlier provided technology tools to read the number plates of vehicles, geo-fencing to ensure that vehicles do not travel beyond 3 km from their residential areas and other such tools.

The company is now in talks with Hyderabad and Raipur Police for implementing its new tool that can come handy in identifying people without a facial cover or mask and also enforcing social distance, he said.

“Technological solutions that allow for contactless functioning are gaining prominence amidst the Covid-19 lockdown and social distancing,” said Badreja. His company is into artificial intelligence, machine learning-based physical security and surveillance solutions.

It has now launched Covid Analytics, an AI-based and computer vision-driven image analytics intelligent analytics solution. It can be used for face mask detection, social distance detection and vehicle movement detection through automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) if there are any restrictions imposed. This system can be deployed on the shop floors, construction sites, manufacturing units, traffic lights/junctions, airports, and business parks among others, he said.

“Covid analytics suite is suitable for implementation in any existing surveillance system. With minor tweaking in the camera positioning and configurations, great results can be obtained.” It is cost effective as the existing infra can be used, he said adding that it can help raise a flag for people not following minimum acceptable social distancing guidelines and wearing masks.

Vehant has also developed a thermal and vision camera- FebriEye, which measures forehead temperature and also detects face-mask and social distancing violations. It generates an alarm in case of any deviations and allows monitoring and review of alerts generated by the system.

“The data stays with the authorities,” he said about the data integrity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .